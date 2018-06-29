Columbia man accused of trading nude pictures with a 15-year-old

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Thursday it arrested a Columbia man for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor and providing pornographic materials to a minor.

Deputies said 35-year-old Matthew Melton was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Cyber Crimes Task Force. The investigation began in late May after the task force received a tip that Melton solicited a 15-year-old from Ohio for nude images and in return sent the juvenile nude images of himself, according to law enforcement.

The 15-year-old's mother found images and communication from a man on the child's phone, authorities said. She alerted the CyberTip Hotline, according to deputies. Investigators identified Melton as the suspect and gathered statements from him at his place of work.

Melton was arrested without incident, according to deputies.

Melton was initially held on a $5,000 bond but later bonded, deputies said.