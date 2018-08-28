Columbia man accused of trying to entice teenager, exposing himself

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a man suspected of trying to entice a teenage girl through chat and exposing himself to her.

Centralia police arrested Curtis McCuistion, 24, on Friday; the charges against him include two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child and enticement of a child under 15.

According to court documents, McCuistion chatted with the teenager through Facebook Messenger. The probable cause statement said he convinced the girl to show him her breasts, and he sent her a picture of his genitals. McCuistion further tried to get the teenager to meet up with him, the statement said.

Documents did not say how McCuistion and the teenager first came into contact with each other online.

As of Monday at noon, McCuistion was at the Boone County jail, with bond set at $25,000.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to correct the bond amount.)