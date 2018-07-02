Columbia Man Allegedly Shot While Driving

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department said a 29-year-old Columbia man was allegedly shot in the leg Saturday morning while driving along Fisk Avenue in Moberly.

Police said the man alleged he was shot through the driver's door, and the bullet buried itself into his leg. Officers responded to the call around 2 a.m. and said the man was transported to University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He has been released.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect to detectives and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Moberly Police at 660-263-0346 or the Randolph County Crime Line at 660-269-TIPS(8477).