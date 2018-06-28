Columbia man appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY - Edward R. (Ted) Ardini Jr. has been named to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, by Gov. Jay Nixon. Ardini will take over for Honorable Joseph M. Ellis, who is retiring.

“There are few people who possess as keen of an understanding of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of Missouri state government and of Missouri civil and criminal law as Ted Ardini,” Nixon said. “He will be an outstanding appellate judge, and I am pleased to select him from the well-qualified panel presented to me.”

Ardini has served as Counsel to the Governor since Jan. 2009. In addition to advising the governor on legal matters, he has conducted legal reviews on all legislation passed by the General Assembly.

He has had the responsibility of drafting veto messages, executive orders and other legal documents issued by the Governor. Ardini had a major role in planning and executing the governor’s response to natural disasters, including the Joplin tornado.

Ardini began working at the Attorney General’s Office in 1992 after graduating from the New England School of Law in Massachusetts.