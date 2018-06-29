Columbia man arrested after allegedly assaulting sheriff's deputy

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it arrested a man early Thursday morning on suspicion of assaulting a deputy among other possible charges.

Officials said they went 33-year-old William Russell Brown's home around 3:30 a.m. to serve him with a court order following his arrest several hours earlier on suspicion of domestic violence, resisting arrest and an outstanding misdemeanor traffic warrant. The department said Brown was released from the Boone County Jail after posting bail.

While serving the order, deputies said they noticed marijuana in plain sight at Brown's home. Brown then ran to his nearby vehicle and attempted to drive away, officials said.

Deputies said an altercation ensued as they tried to remove Brown from his vehicle. Brown allegedly slammed the driver's side door on a deputy's arm before being detained.

In the most recent incident Brown could face charges of assaulting a deputy, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Officials said Brown is being held on a $9,500 bond.