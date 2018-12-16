Columbia man arrested after allegedly hitting a police dog

COLUMBIA – Formal charges have been filed against a Columbia man accused of hitting a police dog and charging at an officer.

It began when police arrived at the 3600 block of Aspen Heights Parkway Tuesday night to check on reports of a man yelling and acting violent outside. When they arrived, officers reported seeing a man walking around without shoes or a shirt on.

As one officer got out of his car, the man - later identified as Jean Richard Innocent - allegedly began charging the officer. Police said at that point, he circled the K9 vehicle, opened the door, and hit the police dog in the head and snout several times.

Innocent has been charged with attempted assault and resisting arrest.