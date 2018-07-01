Columbia Man Arrested After Attempting to Grab Deputy's Gun

BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia man is in custody after attempting to grab a Boone County Deputy's gun Sunday night.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived in the 5900 block of Limoges Drive around 8 p.m. to investigate an unrelated offense. During the investigation, a deputy was approached by Trammond Roberts. Roberts said he was going to take his gun, and then reached for it.

The deputy attempted to take Roberts into custody, but Roberts resisted. The deputy was eventually able to take Roberts into custody and transport him to the Boone County Jail.

Roberts was charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.