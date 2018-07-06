Columbia man arrested at hotel for domestic violence, other charges

COLUMBIA - Police are detaining a man in the Boone County Detention Center after his arrest early Tuesday morning.

Maurice K. Griffith, 37, of Columbia is charged with third-degree domestic violence, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested Griffith around 3 a.m. at the Midway Budget Inn. They responded to a call from a clerk who said a man was trying to enter several hotel rooms.

A press release from BCDC states that the deputies followed the sound of a female screaming into a room and saw Griffiths push her onto a bed. Four deputies took Griffiths into custody and used a TASER to subdue him. The underage female told officers Griffiths had assaulted her. The deputies found packages of what they believe to be methamphetamine on the floor of the hotel room.

Griffiths's bond is set at $14,500.