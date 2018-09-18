Columbia man arrested following a robbery Thursday

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged one man in an alleged robbery Thursday night, and police continue to search for a second suspect.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Rangeline Street just before 11 p.m. for reports of a robbery. The victim told police he was at his campsite when two men he knew came up to him and began punching him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Both men then allegedly began hitting him with aluminum baseball bats and stole money from him.

The officers observed the victim had a broken right arm, bruising and swelling to his face.

The victim identified both suspects to police, and officers later found and arrested Hankel Wayne Jones.

During his arrest, Jones apparently asked officers to lock up his house. While locking up the house, the officer noticed an aluminum baseball bat in plain view in the front living room area. Jones also had blood stains on his shirt and shoes.

Jones has been charged with robbery and armed criminal action. The second suspect has not been located.