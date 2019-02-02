Columbia man arrested following robbery at Break Time

COLUMBIA - Officers arrested a man Wednesday after investigating a robbery at the Break Time on Vawter School Road.

The robbery happened late Sunday night at around 11 p.m. According to police, Christopher Scott went in and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money. He then took the money and left.

Evidence at the scene led police to identify Scott as the suspect. He is at the Boone County Jail for armed criminal action, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond has not been set.