Columbia Man Arrested for Arson

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested a man for setting a fire at a Columbia apartment complex Aug. 23.

Police said 57-year-old James Kevin Tharp was arrested and charged with first degree arson for setting a fire at 1315 Dunbar.

The department said evidence at the scene and incriminating comments Tharp made to an acquaintance led to his arrest.

Tharp was taken to the Boone County jail.