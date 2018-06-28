Columbia man arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested Jeremy Rogers, 40, for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old child.

Detective Tracy Perkins said the suspect started talking through email with an adult Boone County woman who he believed had a 13-year-old daughter in April. He was actually speaking with an undercover detective on the Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Perkins said Rogers wanted to talk to the decoy child electronically after several email conversations with the mother. Rogers solicited the decoy child for nude photos and then exposed his genitals to the child through text messages.

Bond is set at $4,500 for the attempted sexual misconduct, and bond has not been set on the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.