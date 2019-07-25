Columbia man arrested for domestic assault

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of domestic assault for an incident in which the victim said he choked her and threw a knife at her.

Officers went to the True North shelter in Columbia Tuesday night, where the victim told them about the argument she and Joseph McDermott had. The victim told police that during the argument, McDermott blocked the door with a dresser and threw a hard drive at her.

She further said McDermott threw a knife at her, though it did not hit her. She also said McDermott strangled her with a phone charger cable and put her in a choke hold to a point where she lost consciousness.

Police said the victim had injuries consistent with being choked.

McDermott, 33, is in the Boone County Jail waiting for bond to be set.