Columbia Man Arrested For Firearm Use and Possession

COLUMBIA - Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for firing and illegally possessing a firearm on Sunday at the 6100 Block of Sharon Lane in Northeast Columbia.

Deputies found Recco E. Charters, 30, in possession of a firearm after receiving a report of a man firing a gun while in an argument with a neighbor. Charters fired two rounds from the firearm into the ground. Charters was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Charters is prohibited from possessing any firearm due to a prior conviction for robbery, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Charters for one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a firearm unlawful for certain persons, according to the news release. His bond has been set at $20,000 cash.