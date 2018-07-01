Columbia man arrested for possession of child pornography

COLUMBIA - Steve O'Neill, 35, of Columbia was arrested for the suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 14, possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy in the 2nd degree.

According to the Columbia Police Department, an investigation began August 5 when the Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A task force examiner conducted an on-scene preview of O'Neill's computer at his home. Police said investigators found numerous images created by O'Neill who had videotaped and photographed females without their knowledge. Investigators learned one of the victims was younger than 14 years old.

The task force investigators arrested O'Neill without incident at his home. His bond was set at $9,000.

[Editor's note: This story was updated to include a mugshot and information about his bond.]