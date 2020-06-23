Columbia man arrested for possession of child pornography

Photo courtesy of Boone County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA - Deputies arrested Qazi Khurram Hassan of Columbia for possession of child pornography, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

In the post, the department said it worked off a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informing them of pornographic images of children being uploaded to a social media platform.

The department's Cyber Crimes Task Force said they established probable cause which led to the arrest of Hassan and the search of his residence.

Investigators said they located pornographic images of children on devices in Hassan's residence.

Prosecutors charged Hassan with three counts of possession of child pornography in the first degree and one count of possession of child pornography in the second degree.