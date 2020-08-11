Columbia man arrested for possession of pornographic videos of kids

BOONE COUNTY - Officials arrested a Columbia man on child pornography charges Monday.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force and South Central Missouri Computer Crime Task Force started an investigation in March which led officials to an IP address that possessed child pornography.

Officials served a search warrant at the suspected residence and took a computer from 29-year-old Nicholas A. Ross. Authorities said they found multiple videos depicting the sexual molestation of prepubescent children at the house.

Authorities arrested Ross on suspicion of possession of child pornography. His bond has not been set.