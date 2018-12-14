Columbia man arrested in connection to two thefts in Mexico

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a man in connection to a car theft and a home burglary on Tuesday.

Both thefts occurred late Tuesday night according to a news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.

Randy Jennings, 52, was identified using surveillance footage from the owner of the vehicle. With this footage, officers investigated evidence linking Jennings to the home burglary.

Mexico Public Safety Department arrested him Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. and is now in custody at the Audrain County Jail for the burglary and stealing over $150.