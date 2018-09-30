Columbia man arrested in connection with Business Loop shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired report around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Business Loop 70. Officers found shell casings at the scene.

Police arrested Andrew Barnette-Kruger, 25, of Columbia, on charges including one armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and distribution of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Barnette-Kruger is in custody at the Boone County Jail. His bond has not been set.