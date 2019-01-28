Columbia man arrested in double shooting
COLUMBIA - Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection to a double shooting Sunday night.
Michael Stapleton, of Columbia, faces charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm after deputies say he shot two men in a parking lot on the 5600 block of St. Charles Road.
According to a press release, deputies found Stapleton a block away from the parking lot with a handgun. The release said investigators later determined he used the handgun in the shooting.
One of the men suffered serious injuries and is currently in the hospital. The second man was already treated and released.
