Columbia Man Arrested on Assault Charges

BOONE COUNTY - A Boone County man is behind bars Sunday after an alleged assault incident.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call at 5:08 p.m. Saturday at the 7600 block of North Highway VV in connection with an assault with a firearm.

Deputies say they spoke to the alleged victim and witnesses who say 24-year-old Matthew Akins went to the victim's residence and started a verbal disturbance. The victim told police Akins pulled a firearm and pointed it at him. The victim said as Akins left the home, he fired one round from the firearm. Police said the round hit the ground in front of the victim and the victim is not injured.

Police arrested Akins on one count of First Degree Assault, one count of Armed Criminal Action and two counts of First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

A judge has not assigned bond on the Assault and Armed Criminal Action charges. The bond for the Endangering charges is $9000.00.