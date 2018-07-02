Columbia Man Arrested on Charges of Possessing Child Porn

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force arrested a 30-year-old Columbia man Monday on charges of child pornography.

The Cyber Crimes Task Force started investigating Andrew Weable in April.

Investigators said they identified a computer distributing child pornography in the mid-Missouri area and downloaded several movies of children being molested.

Officers said they identified the specific home distributing the content on Monday and served a search warrant. They took three computers during the on-site investigation.

Weable was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Cooper County for failing to appear in court for a traffic ticket. But after an investigation, he was also arrested for suspicion of possessing and promoting child pornography.

Weable was in Boone County Jail Monday afternoon waiting for formal charges to be filed.