Columbia man arrested on child porn charge to appear in court

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man arrested for child pornography will appear via video in court Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Scott May Thursday for possession of child pornography after an online investigation May 24 led troopers to suspicious files at an IP address that his Internet provider confirmed belonged to May.

Court documents obtained by KOMU 8 News said troopers searched May's home Thursday where they found lewd pictures and videos of 12-15 year old girls. KOMU 8 News was at the home on Winchester Drive in Columbia Thursday where Highway Patrol vehicles appeared to be searching the home.

Both the online and home investigation found child pornography files at May's IP address. In an interview with authorities, troopers said May admitted he had been downloading the pictures and videos for several months. Troopers also said May also admitted he knew the children were under 18 and knew what he was doing was illegal.

Although the report said May habitually deleted the files after watching them, troopers said the home search recovered 30 images and a video consistent with the suspicious files found in the May 24 investigation.

May has a $50,000 cash-only bond, and he was ordered to not have contact with anyone under 17 and to not have access to the Internet or any computerized device.

