Columbia Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars Thursday morning after a search warrant found more than 700 child pornography photos and videos. Some of the children were as young as eight.

Conrad Brin was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography. He is 72 years old.

The investigation into Brin started in August, when a detective with the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force found a home network in Columbia offering child pornography.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia Police Department both participated in the search warrant.

Brin is currently in the Boone County jail awaiting formal charges.