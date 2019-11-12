Columbia man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly posted nude photos of children on the blogging site Tumblr.

Dakota Smith, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography consisting of less than 20 images.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referred the Boone County Sheriff's Department to the blog, and investigators determined that the the posts were coming from Smith.

When authorities seized and searched Smith's phone, they found evidence that he had been in possession of child pornography.

Smith's bond has been set at $4,500.