Columbia Man Arrested on Drug Charges

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a Columbia man on drug charges early Sunday morning.

Forty-seven-year-old Henry C. Wilson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, driving while intoxicated and suspended, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and speeding.

The department's Traffic Enforcement Unit deputy attempted to stop Wilson's vehicle for speeding at about 1 a.m. The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy's emergency lights and and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle continued at excessive speeds and eventually stopped in the area of Vandiver Drive and Parker Street. Upon Wilson's arrest, the department found an amount of individually packaged crack cocaine.

His total bond is $1,290 for all charges, except the possession charge. A judge has yet to set this bond.