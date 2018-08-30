Columbia man arrested on meth distribution charges

COLUMBIA - Boone County search warrants served as part of a methamphetamine distribution investigation led to the arrest of a Columbia man on Wednesday.

Officials arrested 44-year-old Philip Kay Pearl on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department and Columbia Police Department searched a motel room, storage unit and vehicle. Investigators say items of value related to the distribution of methamphetamine were found and taken at all three places.

More than one ounce of methamphetamine and over $10,000 in cash were also found.