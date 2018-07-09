Columbia Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Forgery, Identity Theft

COLUMBIA - Officers with the Columbia Police Department executed an arrest warrant Friday for Nathan Alton, 26 of Columbia, on multiple counts of forgery, identity theft and failure to return rental property valued over $1,000.

Alton was arrested as a result of the warrant and charged with three felony counts of forgery, one felony count of identity theft and one felony count of failure to return rental property over $1,000.

His bail has been set at $40,000 cash only in addition to a $13,000 standard bond.

We will bring you an update when we learn the circumstances of the alleged crimes.