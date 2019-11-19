Columbia Man Arrested on Six Charges
COLUMBIA - Victor Hugo Mendoza, 30, of Columbia was arrested Tuesday morning.
A Boone County deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle on the 5300 block of O'Neal Road.
Two men were in the car, and after a search of the vehicle the deputy found methamphetamines, scales, marijuana, prescription drugs, and a loaded, stolen gun.
Mendoza was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession under 35 grams of marijuana.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Michael Demkowicz had tried everything to quit smoking. The patch. The pill. The gum. Nothing worked —... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Tuesday night the search committee to find the new Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity held... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 911 dispatcher ordered all employees to evacuate the KOMU 8 News building on Highway 63 after a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The trial for a man accused in a 2018 deadly New Year's Day Waffle House shooting got underway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Cradle to Career Alliance unveiled its annual community report card at a luncheon Tuesday. The group... More >>
in
SWEET SPRINGS - For years, if someone needed emergency medical attention anywhere between Columbia and Kansas City, there's a good... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while attempting to cross U.S. 54 Tuesday.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Republican legislators and Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday laid out legislative priorities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man after a car chase in north Columbia Tuesday morning. The chase began... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - A former teacher in the School of the Osage district pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Monday that the University of Missouri's rule barring guns from its campuses is constitutional. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Randall Siddens, 34, passed away Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car crash on Grindstone Parkway in... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine are preparing to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- UFC fighter Ben Askren, 35, announced his retirement Monday while on the ESPN podcast " Ariel Helwani's MMA... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot along with former... More >>
in
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Human remains discovered in a Nebraska stock trailer appear to be from one of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is looking for community input in its search for a new vice chancellor of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fifteen University of Missouri students got the chance to pitch their business ideas Monday in hopes of receiving... More >>
in