Columbia Man Arrested on Six Charges

COLUMBIA - Victor Hugo Mendoza, 30, of Columbia was arrested Tuesday morning.

A Boone County deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle on the 5300 block of O'Neal Road.

Two men were in the car, and after a search of the vehicle the deputy found methamphetamines, scales, marijuana, prescription drugs, and a loaded, stolen gun.

Mendoza was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession under 35 grams of marijuana.