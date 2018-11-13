Columbia man arrested on suspicion of attacking victim with a knife

COLUMBIA –Officers responded to a fight involving a weapon on Jackson Street on Tuesday night.

Police said Anwar Gordon and another male were arguing, and the victim said during the argument Gordon took out an 18-inch knife and began attacking him. Police said the victim threw a hammer towards Gordon.

According to police, the victim had a cut on his leg and another cut on his back.

While the police were investigating the incident, the victim lost consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.

Police arrested Gordon for armed criminal action, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.