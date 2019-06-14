Columbia man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Dollar General store

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized the Dollar General store on Vandiver Drive on June 9.

Officers responded to the store for a possibly burglary shortly before midnight on June 9. A witness told them he saw Frank Bonaparte walking toward a vehicle from the direction of the store with a dolly and pry bar. When the witness asked Bonaparte about what was happening, Bonaparte reportedly told him to mind his own business. Police found damage to the door of the Dollar General.

While investigating, officers said evidence connected Bonaparte to the burglary. On Wednesday, an officer saw Bonaparte's vehicle and found him at the Super 7 motel on Rangeline Street. The officer knew police and the Boone County Sheriff's Department were looking for Bonaparte in connection with previous crimes. While arresting Bonaparte, the officer reported finding plastic bags with drug residue inside.

Bonaparte, 38, was booked into jail for four counts of burglary, three counts of property damage, one count of stealing and one count of drug possession.