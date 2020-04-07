Columbia man arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to children

COLUMBIA - Officers arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly exposed himself to two children at the McDonald's on Stadium Boulevard.

The children's mom told police Gregory Wolfe, 61, exposed himself early in the afternoon. When the mom took her kids to another table, she said Wolfe also moved tables to stay within eyesight, and started touching himself as well.

A witness at the restaurant told police Wolfe had talked to the kids before he exposed himself, asking if they had boyfriends. At that point, the witness said Wolfe started masturbating.

Prosecutors charged Wolfe with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child; his bond has been set at $103,500, with conditions he go nowhere frequented by children or have contact with the victims or anyone younger than 17.