Columbia man arrested on suspicion of sexual contact with underage girl

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man early Monday after he allegedly had sex with an underage girl at his home.

According to police, Qureshawn Grant and the girl messaged each other on Facebook in December, and Grant invited her to his home. On December 31, the girl reportedly went to Grant's home on Hardin Street, where they had sex.

Officers arrested Grant shortly after midnight Monday in the area of Providence Road and Forest Avenue on suspicion of statutory rape, statutory sodomy ,and enticement of a child.