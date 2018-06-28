Columbia man arrested on suspicion of stabbing, choking woman

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a man Tuesday night after a woman said he had stabbed and choked her.

Deputies responding to a disturbance were flagged down by the victim on Bellview Drive in southwest Columbia. She told them Pierre Irving, 49, stabbed her in the leg and choked her.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan with the Boone County Sheriff's Department said the victim refused medical treatment at the scene. Deputies arrested Irving on suspicion of armed criminal action and domestic assault.