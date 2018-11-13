Columbia man arrested on weapons charges at HyVee gas station

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested for unlawfully possessing and using a firearm at a HyVee gas station Friday morning after an argument over a drug deal.

Around 9:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a HyVee gas station at 501 Nifong Blvd. to handle a verbal disturbance with a gun. Columbia Police said Jon-Eric Lee aimed a handgun at another man who confronted him about taking $200 but not providing any cocaine.

According to police, the victim contacted Lee Friday morning while pretending to be another person. The two arranged to meet at a HyVee gas station, where the victim confronted Lee.

Police said Lee fled to the nearby HyVee grocery store and the victim followed him. Officers found Lee and a handgun inside the business.

Lee's bond totals $9,000. He was being held in the Boone County Jail.