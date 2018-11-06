Columbia man arrested, suspect still at large after home invasion

COLUMBIA - Officers have arrested one man after a home invasion Wednesday night, but are still looking for a second suspect.

Police responded to West North Cedar Lake Dr. at 10:41 p.m. after the victims said two men with guns forced their way into the home and stole some property.

No one was hurt.

Detectives arrested Christopher Russell, 19, of Columbia for robbery and armed criminal action. The second suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous.