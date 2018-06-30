Columbia Man Arrested with Multiple Guns and Methamphetamine

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Thursday resulting in the arrest of a Columbia man.

Deputies were dispatched earlier in the day for a suspicious woman acting strangely in the Rollingwood subdivision. The investigation then led deputies back to the Rollingwood address where Alex Killy, 28, lived. Killy had two warrants for his arrest.

A search of the residence revealed about one half ounce of methamphetamine as well as three handguns and digital scales. Deputies believe one of the handguns was stolen and another handgun had the serial number rubbed off.

Killy is a convicted felon in Missouri and prohibited from possessing a firearm.