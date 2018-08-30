Columbia man celebrates 18 years of giving back
COLUMBIA — The 18th annual Destiny of Hope Harvest Dinner was held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is organized by community activist Glenn Cobbins. To cover more ground, the event was held at two locations: Bliss Adult Day Care Center, 203 N. Providence Road, and Shiloh Christian Center, 11 E. Worley St.
"The people serving the food are very nice people, and every thing is nice and I am happy today to see all of the people here in my center," owner of Bliss Adult Day Care Center, Sameerih Hasan said.
18 years ago when the event first started, it was held at the now-closed Imani Mission Center.
"It's good just to congregate with all the people man, its beautiful, a beautiful thing man. The people in the neighborhood, they help out. They give back, its a good thing," Cobbins said.