Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine

COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors filed a charge against a Columbia man on January 29 after law enforcement reported finding more than a pound of methaphetamine in his home.

David Lee Williams, 40, was arrested Monday; according to Boone County Jail records he is no longer there.

According to federal court documents, the investigation into Williams started in July 2019 after authorities determined Williams was distributing "large amounts" of meth in central Missouri. A person arrested during the investigating said they had bought meth from Williams at his home on Godas Drive on numerous occasions.

An informant for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Williams would drive to Kansas City on weekends to get the meth, then return and distribute it.

On January 5, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Williams' home and found a bag of meth, weighing more than a pound, under the kitchen sink.