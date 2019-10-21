Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with sexual misconduct after police said he walked along Providence Road while naked the day before.

Officers responded to the situation Tuesday afternoon, getting eight separate calls about a naked man walking along the road. Police found Dominique Neighbors, 34, in the area of Providence and Elm Street, reporting he was naked and carrying clothes in his hands.

According to court documents, Neighbors walked undressed for nearly a mile along Providence from Stadium Boulevard to Elm Street, which path took him past several sorority houses and the MKT trail. Police said there was heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area at the time.

Neighbors is at the Boone County jail on $10,000 bond. Court records said he claimed to be from the Kansas City area.