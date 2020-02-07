Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison

COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday.

Michael Anderson III, 28, of Columbia was being held in the South Central Correctional Center in Licking.

Prosecutors charged him with unlawful use of weapon, felony murder, and armed criminal action in connection with the September shooting death of E'quan Spain.

Anderson was being treated for a medical condition at the time of his death, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

A case review was scheduled for Tuesday, February 11 in Boone County.

Autopsy results have not yet been reported.