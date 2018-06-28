Columbia man charged in 2015 double homicide

COLUMBIA - The Boone County prosecuting attorney charged a man in the shooting deaths of two men last September.

Darious Lucas, 25, of Columbia was charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of James Richardson, 42, of Columbia and Kenneth Long, 42, of Mexico.

Lucas is currently incarcerated at Moberly Correctional Center serving a sentence for distribution, delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance. Court documents show Lucas has previously been convicted of robbery, driving with a suspended license and other drug charges since 2006.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said Lucas fatally shot the men at the abandoned El Ray Trailer Park on East Mexico Gravel Road just outside the Columbia city limits.

According to court documents, a road crew working on the road discovered Richardson's body near his truck in the driveway of the trailer park. Detective Matt Vessar said the sheriff's department found Long's body 150 yards away from Richardson.

Vessar said Lucas admitted he knew Richardson and bought illegal drugs from him. Lucas said he was related to Richardson and considered him family.

O'Sullivan said officials will continue to investigate the incident.