Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting

COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop 70.

On Friday, Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Christopher Carter with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police believe the shooting happened between two cars at a roundabout. According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police that the front rear passenger in a red Toyota Corolla shot at him from the car. Multiple shots hit the drivers area and window. The victim told police he had to duck down in his car to avoid being shot.

According to the victim, it stemmed from "a brief verbal altercation" outside of his house, after which the red Toyota Corolla began following him.

Less than 12 hour later, police were able to locate red Corolla in a driveway on Demaret Drive. Officers later pulled the vehicle over and searched it. Detectives said they found a .45-caliber cartridge casing wedged between the trunk lid and rear windshield of the video, which matched the shell casings that were found at the scene.

According to the probable cause statement, the vehicle's owner told officers that Carter and Courtney Brown Jr. had access to the vehicle and had been staying with her.

Members of the Violent Crimes Task Force which is made up of agents and officers from CPD, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, MUPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped in the investigation. The unit which reviews any incident of violence involving a gun, came across social media video showing Carters and two others "in possession of "what appeared to be a Glock handgun" on the day of the shooting.

Carter was arrested during a traffic stop on January 30. At the time, Police say he was in possession of a stolen handgun. He was also charged with stealing, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

When questioned by detectives, Carter denied any involvement. While he was being processed he asked about what he was being charged with. After being told he would was facing two charges from the traffic stop, he "asked something to the effect, 'what about the other two things.'"

According to the probable cause statement, "the only other 'two things' Carter was asked about by law enforcement were the shooting and an armed robbery that took place nearby" at a Domino's just before the shooting.

He was told he was not being charged at that moment for "the other two things" but could be in the future. According to the document, he then told detectives "something to the effect of 'well I wasn't the shooter.'" Detectives do not think Carter was the one who pulled the trigger, but believe he was in the car when it happened.

Carter is currently being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.