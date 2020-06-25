Columbia man charged in connection with killing of man in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - A Columbia man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found burned beyond recognition in February.

Mark Salisbury, 41, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for him.

On February 2, police found the body of 31-year-old Derrick Wallace at what appeared to be an abandoned homeless camp in the northeast part of Kansas City. Wallace had been shot numerous times, and had skull fractures from possible blunt force trauma.

Police determined Wallace had been killed several days before his body was found. They identified Salisbury as a suspect, and said he had a gun matching one of the bullets recovered from Wallace's body.

Witnesses said they heard Salisbury "bragging" about killing Wallace. According to court documents, Salisbury told police he wasn't the one who killed Wallace, and said he overheard a conversation where two people said they moved the body and set it on fire.