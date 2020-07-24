Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man has been charged in federal court for sharing child porn via Facebook messenger.

Andrew Capps, 20, admitted to storing "thousands of images and videos of child pornography" on his phone, according to a federal affidavit.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cybersecurity Task Force received a tip the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received information from Facebook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

A search warrant was executed July 17 on Capps' home. Capps told officers that he was "so addicted to child pornography, he would be better off dead," according to the federal affidavit. He was arrested after the warrant execution.

His case is pending trial.