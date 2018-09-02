Columbia man charged in federal court for possession of child pornography

KANSAS CITY - Federal prosecutors charged a Columbia man with possession of child pornography Thursday.

According to the complaint filed Thursday, Steven Dean French had child pornography in his possession as recently as Wednesday, August 29. The FBI started investigating after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to a Yahoo! e-mail account in April.

Agents traced the IP address to French's home on Red Fox Court in Columbia. They interviewed French on Wednesday, during which he reportedly admitted to downloading and uploading child pornography to and from the internet. Agents reported finding images of child pornography on French's computer.

French, 60, is in federal custody following a hearing Friday. The government has requested bond be denied; a hearing on that matter is scheduled for Tuesday.