Columbia Man Charged on More Than 30 Counts

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is in jail Thursday on more than 30 charges.

Prosecutors charged Ty'Ihonn Cortez Ahkem Riley Monday on 35 counts including 10 counts of stealing, 10 counts of burglary, 8 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, 6 counts of property damage and one count of animal abuse.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan told KOMU 8 News that Riley was arrested in connection with a burglary in the Lake of the Woods area last week. His car was seen leaving the scene of the burglary and a short police chase ensued. After ditching his car, police investigated and found stolen items from the Lake of the Woods home inside.

Since his arrest, evidence has connected Riley to more than a dozen burglaries in the county.

Riley is currently being held in the Boone County Jail on a $133,000 bond.