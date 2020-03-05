Columbia man charged with abandoning wife's corpse

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged Wednesday after police say he abandoned his wife's corpse on Quail Drive.

Court documents say Frank Spencer, 45, abandoned the corpse in a small field behind his apartment in the 2400 block of Quail Drive and then fled to Atlanta in November 2018.

"N.B.," as named in the probable cause statement, was reported missing in February 2019 after she had not been seen since November 29, 2018.

Police said they interviewed multiple people who said Spencer claimed his wife had come with him to Atlanta.

One person reported they were driving Spencer to bible study on November 29 when Spencer got out of the vehicle at Providence Road and Business Loop 70 acting "paranoid and odd," saying he had to get back to check on N.B..

Spencer's neighbor said he asked to be taken to the bus stop on November 30 to ride to Atlanta. He allegedly said N.B. would meet him there but also "whatever happened, I didn't do it."

The neighbor said Spencer's move to Atlanta was unexpected and he left most of his property behind.

N.B.'s cause of death has not yet been determined. Spencer is charged with abandonment of a corpse with a bond set at $100,000. Online filings do not show him being arrested or held in the Boone County Jail.