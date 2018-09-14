Columbia man charged with assault after woman choked, pistol-whipped

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a man Wednesday after police said he choked and pistol-whipped a woman.

Channing Williams, 24, is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and assault in connection with the September 5 incident.

Police said the victim told officers she was with Williams in an SUV when he wrapped a cord around her neck and started hitting her legs with something. The woman said Williams choked her to the point where she worried about losing consciousness.

He then reportedly pulled out a gun and started hitting the woman with it. She said he pointed it at her head and told her to lie face-down on the ground until he left. Williams then allegedly took her phone and more than $200 cash before driving away.

Police later learned the SUV Williams drove belonged to someone else, who told them she didn't give Williams permission to use it.

Williams is at the Boone County Jail on no bond.