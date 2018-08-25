Columbia man charged with attempting to purchase deadly chemical

JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was charged in federal court Friday. He is accused of trying to buy a highly toxic poison over the Internet.

43-year-old Jason William Siesser was charged with one count of attempting to possess a chemical weapon.

According to an affidavit, Siesser tried to purchase the substance on two occasions between June 14 and Aug. 23, 2018. Siesser, who was identified during an FBI undercover investigation, paid for the chemical with a digital cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin.

The affidavit alleges that Siesser purchased enough of the substance to be capable of killing approximately 300 people. It may produce life-threatening effects with only a single drop.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said the incident posed no imminent threat to the community. “There is no allegation in the charging document, that any sort of public attack was planned,” Garrison said.

“As evidenced by today’s events, threats continue to come in a wide variety,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Darrin E. Jones.